Harlan County District Court News
Published 11:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023
Hurlen Couch, 66, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 30, 2024.
Phillip Dylan Wayne Roark, 21, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.
Andrew Mills, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment June 5.
Michael Bennett, 52, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Feb. 13, 2024.
Daniel Cornett, 36, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, disregarding stop sign — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 5.
James Lawson, 31, disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.
Lonnie Mae Lucas, 66, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.
Brittany Bailey, 37, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.
John C. Bailey, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 5.
Andrew Lee Middleton, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 5.
Tiffany Nicole Blevins, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, inadequate silencer (muffler) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.
Thomas C. Farrow, 34, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof and warning.
Taylor Nycole Williams, 24, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.
James Dale Browning, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment June 5.
Deborah K. Meadows, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment June 5.
Cody Aaron Saylor, 18, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $$153; other charge, dismissed.
Roy Dewayne Maggard, 46, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Michael Benjamin Powers, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate — continued for arraignment June 5.
Everett Napier, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment June 5.
Shelby Lynn Middleton, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment June 5.
Shelia Philpot, 45, failure to wear seat belt, no tail lights, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession — dismissed, no witness present.
Ashley Amber Miller, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 5.
Gary D. Kirby, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 5.
Charles E. Garland, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 5.
Brandon Joe Jones, 33, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.
Jordan Dewayne Bryant, 27, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.
Ethan Raye Johnson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — continued for arraignment June 5.
Robert Lee Allen, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 5.
Timothy C. Kelly, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment June 5.
Timothy Wayne Cornett, 51, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 30, 2024.
Jordan Leann Hall, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 5.
Brittney D. Estep, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.
Tommy I. Chasteen, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — pretrial conference scheduled June 5.
Donnie Haynes, fugitive (warrant not required) — preliminary hearing scheduled June 5.
Buddy Hardy, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled June 5.
Ricky Fuson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment June 5.
Billy Wayne McBee, 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), following another vehicle too closely, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.