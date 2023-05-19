Harlan County District Court News

Hurlen Couch, 66, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 30, 2024.

Phillip Dylan Wayne Roark, 21, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.

Andrew Mills, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment June 5.

Michael Bennett, 52, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Feb. 13, 2024.

Daniel Cornett, 36, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, disregarding stop sign — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 5.

James Lawson, 31, disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.

Lonnie Mae Lucas, 66, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Brittany Bailey, 37, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

John C. Bailey, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 5.

Andrew Lee Middleton, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 5.

Tiffany Nicole Blevins, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, inadequate silencer (muffler) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Thomas C. Farrow, 34, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof and warning.