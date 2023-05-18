Public ‘Celebration of Life’ for the late Rep. Lamin Swann announced Published 11:30 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The public will get the chance to share memories about the late Kentucky Rep. Lamin Swann at a “Celebration of Life” service scheduled for Thursday.

Swann died at age 45 on Mother’s Day Sunday after being hospitalized for days with a “significant medical emergency.”

“Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many,” Swann’s mother, Pamela Dixon, said at the time of his death in a statement. “Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor.”

The Fayette County Democrat was elected to the Kentucky House in November and just finished his first legislative session in March.

His public memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on May 18 at Greyline Station, 101 West Loudon Ave. in Lexington.

During the event, “friends, family and members of the public are invited to share their personal stories, reflections, and insights about Lamin Swann’s profound impact on our community.”