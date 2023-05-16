The voters in Harlan County have spoken Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The polls have closed and the tallies are coming in from around Kentucky on Primary Tuesday as a whole host of contested races for constitutional offices are on the ballot for both the Democratic and Republican parties, including Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor of Public Accounts and Commissioner of Agriculture.

The following results are as of 9:10 p.m. Tuesday with 113 of Kentucky’s 120 counties reporting complete results.

Several media outlets have already projected Attorney General Daniel Cameron as the GOP nomination for governor. Cameron has captured 47 percent of the vote statewide and was the choice of Harlan County voters, where he captured 45 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear has been projected as the winner of the Democratic primary. So far he has captured 91 percent of the vote statewide and won 87 percent in Harlan County.

Michael Adams, the incumbent Secretary of State, has captured 64 percent of the vote statewide for the GOP. He won 58 percent of the tally in Harlan County.

Republican voters cast the majority of their lots for Allison Ball in her bid for Auditor of Public Accounts. Ball received 72 percent of voters statewide and in Harlan County.

Mark H. Metcalf captured 51 percent of the GOP vote for Treasurer statewide and 63 percent countywide.

Republican Jonathan Shell has won 57 percent of his party’s vote for Commissioner of Agriculture and 59 percent in Harlan County.

Sierra J. Enlow is on her way to being the Democrat’s choice for Commissioner of Agriculture with 58 percent of the vote. She received 57 percent in Harlan County.

The primary for Attorney General for both parties and the Democratic contests for Auditor of Public Accounts, Secretary of State and Treasurer were canceled due to only one candidate filing.

For the latest results click here.

Harlan County Results

Governor

Democratic

Andy Beshear – 415 (87%)

Geoffrey M. Young – 35 (7%)

Peppy Martin – 26 (5%)

Republican

Daniel Cameron – 769 (45%)

Kelly Craft – 361 (21%)

Ryan Quarles – 300 (17%)

Eric Deters – 128 (7%)

Mike Harmon – 80 (5%)

Alan Keck – 34 (2%)

Robbie C. Smith – 13 (1%)

Dennis Ray Ormerod – 11 (1%)

Johnny Ray Rice – 9 (1%)

Jacob Clark – 9 (1%)

David O. Cooper – 5 (0%)

Bob DeVore – 1 (0%)

Secretary of State

Republican

Michael Adams – 877 (58%)

Stephen L. Knipper – 362 (24%)

Allen Miracle – 275 (18%)

Auditor of Public Accounts

Republican

Allison Ball – 1,095 (72%)

Derek Petteys – 419 (28%)

Treasurer

Republican

Mark H. Metcalf – 947 (63%)

Andrew Cooperrider – 333 (22%)

O.C. Oleka – 234 (15%)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democratic

Sierra J. Enlow – 250 (57%)

Mikael Malone – 188 (43%)

Republican

Jonathan Shell – 903 (59%)

Richard Heath – 627 (41%)