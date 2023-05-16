Baseball notebook: Bears to battle Middlesboro for district crown Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Harlan County Black Bears (17-11) have a chance to deny Middlesboro another 52nd District crown Tuesday evening.

The Bears rallied from an early deficit to defeat Bell County 6-3 Monday during the opening round of the district tournament.

HC spotted the Bobcats a 2-0 lead after the first inning but tied things up in the third thanks to a two-run bomb from junior Will Cassim.

The Bears took the lead in the bottom of the fourth frame and added three insurance runs in the later innings to solidify their lead once and for all.

The district title clash is scheduled for 6 p.m. Middlesboro has won the last six 52nd District Tournaments but were defeated twice by the Bears earlier this season.

Harlan halted by Middlesboro

The Green Dragons (13-14) were defeated by the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets, 6-3, in the district tournament’s opening round Monday evening.

The Yellow Jackets used a four-run rally, consisting of an RBI single and three-run homer in the seventh inning to blow open what was previously a 2-2 tie.

Harlan grabbed the lead early and held a 2-1 advantage in the middle innings before Middlesboro tied the game in the fifth.

The Green Dragons have not advanced past the opening round of district play since they captured the 2015 title.