Little one hits Black Bears as Letcher wins 12-0 Published 5:31 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Senior right-hander Jonah Little tossed a one-hitter and recorded eight strikeouts as visiting Letcher Central shutout Harlan 12-0 in five innings last Monday.

Little (8-1) threw just 69 pitches and walked one.

Brayden Blakely had the only single hit for the Black Bears.

Senior Aiden Fields had two singles and a double for the Cougars. He added three RBIs. Paul Boggs, Dawson Kincer and Andrew Little followed with two singles each. Mason Boggs, Jonah Little and Max Roark each singled once.

Junior Tyler Lunsford (0-3) suffered the loss for HC. He allowed eight runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts in three innings.

Karsten Dixon pitched two innings. He gave up four runs on five hits.

The Cougars took a 4-0 lead after one inning and led 7-0 after two frames.

LCC (21-9) added one run each in the third and fourth innings and had two runs in the fifth frame.

Harlan County (14-11) committed five errors.

The Cougars are now 20-11 all-time against Harlan County.

Harlan County defeated Barbourbille 19-9 on Friday. They travel to Whitley County on Monday and will host Williamsburg on Thursday to close the regular season.

Knox Central tops HC

The Panthers (12-10) used three Harlan County errors to down the Bears 7-5.

Casey Bright and Cayden Collins each singled twice for Knox Central. Jaden Broughton and Zach Carroll both singled once.

Bright (2-2) pitched six innings and recorded eight strikeouts and two walks. Carroll worked one inning and walked one.

Isaac Kelly and Alex Creech led the Black Bears with one double apiece. Braydon Burton followed with two singles. Jonah Swanner, Carter Howard, Samuel Henson and Aiden Craig each had one single.

Tristan Cooper (6-2) suffered the loss for Harlan County. He pitched four and 2/3 innings with ten strikeouts and five walks. Brayden Blakely also pitched. He fanned one.

Knox Central scored three runs in the second inning and led 3-0. The Bears scored twice in the third frame but trailed 3-2 after four innings.

The Panthers struck for four runs in the fifth to take a 7-2 advantage.

HC scored once in the sixth inning and added two runs in the seventh.

Knox Central visit Somerset on Monday and host Bell County on Tuesday. The Panthers will travel to Middlesboro on Thursday.