Lance Ware enters transfer portal Published 2:30 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Lance Ware has decided to enter the transfer portal after three seasons at Kentucky.

The junior forward announced his plans on social media on Thursday. Ware, a team captain during the NCAA Tournament, said his time at Kentucky “has been a journey that has shaped me not only as a basketball player but as a man.”

‘I’ve really been through it all – COVID, the loss of my brother Terrence Clarke, amazing charity work, big wins, electric atmospheres in Rupp Arena and during every step Big Blue Nation has been behind me. Your support has easily been the best part of the journey,” Ware said on Twitter. “However, with every journey, there comes a time when we need to make an important decision on which direction to turn towards next.

“That time is now for me. Although I have loved being a part of Kentucky, being coached by a Hall of Famer and his tremendous staff, and battling alongside my brothers day in and day out, it is time for me to take my next step.”

Ware played in 28 games last season and started six games. He averaged two points and two rebounds per game. He scored 12 points in a win over South Carolina State.

Ware is the fourth player from last year’s squad to enter the portal. Daimon Collins, Sahvir Wheeler (signed with Washington) and CJ Fredrick (Cincinnati) entered the portal.