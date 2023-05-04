UK men’s tennis team No. 4 overall seed in NCAA Tournament Published 5:45 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Kentucky men’s tennis team will be one of the favorites when the NCAA Tournament begins Friday.

The Wildcats, the overall No. 4 seed, will host UCLA, Northwestern and Presbyterian in the first- and second rounds of the tournament Friday and Saturday at the Boone Tennis Center. Kentucky carries an impressive 24-4 record into the tourney and has compiled a 12-1 mark in games played at home. UCLA and Northwestern will play in the opener at 10 a.m., followed by UK and Presbyterian at 1 p.m.

Kentucky, which won its first Southeastern Conference championship in 31 years, will take on Presbyterian in the opening round Friday and will face the winner of Northwestern and UCLA in the second round set for Saturday.

The Wildcats will be making their seventh consecutive appearance in the NCAAs and ninth under coach Cedric Kaufmann. Kentucky was a No. 8 seed last year and reached the finals.

Conference foes Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi State each earned a Top 16 seed and will hosts first- and second-round matches. Overall, 10 SEC schools will compete in the tourney.