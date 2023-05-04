Gray’s Knob man cited for trafficking Published 5:02 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

A Grays Knob man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after police allegedly found him in possession of the drug following his recent arrest.

Eric Albro, 38, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the city of Evarts on reports from multiple businesses there was an extremely intoxicated man in the area. Deputies made contact with Albro and through investigation determined he was impaired. Albro was placed under arrest for public intoxication. A search incident to arrest located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, suboxone and currency.

Several other deputies, a local constable and Lifeguard EMS assisted at the scene.

Albro was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil), trafficking in controlled substance (first offense), public intoxication.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond secured by ten percent.