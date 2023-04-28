Son of late UK O-Line coach is on Cat’s radar Published 3:30 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Joe Schlarman is a 6-3 265-pound junior lineman at Lexington Catholic who can squat 405 pounds, according to his Twitter profile. He can also play all five offensive line positions.

He recently made an unofficial visit to Kentucky where he put on jersey No. 65—the same number his father, John Schlarman, wore when he was playing at Kentucky.

“We are doing the recruiting thing right now,” said LeeAnne Schlarman, Joe’s mother. “Joe knows he needs to get stronger and bigger. He is working hard. It’s an exciting but nerve-wracking time. We have a lot of people helping guide us and I am just interested to see how it works out.”

John Schlarman coached at Kentucky and built the Big Blue Wall with his work with UK’s offensive line before his passing three years ago from cancer. Two of John Schlarman’s former players, Mason Wolfe and Zach West, are now assistant coaches at Lexington Catholic.

“It would just be amazing if Joe did end up there (Kentucky), but that’s a long way off,” LeeAnne said. “All the kids take pictures in jerseys and to do that in No. 65 was exciting for him. It was a very special moment for him and a really neat time.”

He’s been offered by Murray State University, where former UK assistant Dean Hood is the head coach and has also received interest from Eastern Kentucky, Troy, Austin Peay and Miami.

Former UK player/assistant coach Jon Sumrall coaches Troy.

“John was at Troy for several years (as an assistant coach). We have a lot of good friends there,” LeeAnne said. “We are really close to the Sumralls. It’s been great to see them doing so well and the community rallying around him.”