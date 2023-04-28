Harlan County Clerk details voting procedure as primary looms Published 10:59 am Friday, April 28, 2023

The 2023 Kentucky Primary Election date is drawing near, with candidates for multiple state offices on the ballot for voters to choose from on Tuesday, May 16.

Harlan County Clerk Ashley Sullivan provided some information on the election for Harlan County voters, beginning with which offices are on the ballot.

“We have the Governor’s race, Secretary of State, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commission of Agriculture,” Sullivan said. “There are several candidates for each one.”

All offices on the ballot are state offices.

Registered voters who wish to cast their votes early or cannot make it to the polls have options available.

“Early voting is available at the Harlan Center from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from May 11-13,” Sullivan said. “Anybody (registered voter) can go. It’s unexcused.”

Sullivan noted the option to vote early makes voting convenient. She also explained the process for absentee ballots for those who cannot make it to a voting center on election day or for early voting.

“You have until May 2 to call in and request an absentee ballot,” Sullivan said. “You have until May, 16 at 6 p.m. to turn those in. If you mail them in, they must be mail stamped on or before May 16. We also have the drop box, which is located right outside the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office in the main lobby of the courthouse. You can drop it in and that will be checked at 6 p.m. on election day.”

Those voting on election day has multiple locations available.

“We have 18 voting centers,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan pointed out all voting centers are available to all registered voters on election day, regardless of the precinct in which they reside.

“For example, if you live in Cumberland and work at the hospital (Harlan ARH Hospital), you can swing in at any voting center and vote,” Sullivan said. “We have a lot of voting centers in schools.

We want to make sure there is plenty of room for people to go and vote.”

Sullivan mentioned there is less than 10 miles between voting centers.

“Anywhere you are, there should be a voting center near you,” Sullivan said.

Once at the polls, the process for voting is simple. It is recommended voters bring their driver’s licenses with them.

“When you come in with your driver’s license, we’ll scan that in, and it will bring up your name and voting precinct … We will print your ballot that’s unique to the voter.”

Sullivan pointed out that since this is a state election with no local offices on the ballot, everybody will receive the same ballot. However, in future elections, which include local offices, the ballots will be tailored to the individual voter’s location of residence.

“I encourage everybody to come out and vote,” Sullivan said. “If you have any questions, feel free to call our office at 606-573-3636. We’ll be glad to help. So, get out there and vote!”

Voting centers in Harlan County will be in the following locations: The Harlan Center, Black Mountain Elementary, Cawood Elementary, Cumberland Elementary, Evarts Elementary, Green Hills Elementary, Rosspoint Elementary, Wallings Elementary, SE Tech College (Harlan Campus), Loyall Community Center, The Laurels, Totz Bingo Hall, Shields Pentecostal Church, Saylors Grocery, Lynch Fire Station, US Corps of Engineers, Pathfork Holiness Center, and Little Laurel Bible Church.