Harlan County Public Record

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Civil Lawsuits

• Jacob Smith vs. Norma Smith — dissolution of marriage.

• Shannon Burton vs. Brandon Burton — dissolution of marriage.

• Elizabeth Ann Gross vs. George Nicholas Gross — dissolution of marriage.

• Buddy Wright vs. Christine Wright — dissolution of marriage.

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. Harold Glenn Craycraft Jr., et al, — foreclosure.

• Citibank, N.A., vs. Felix A. Davis — credit card debt collection.

• William Richard Major vs. Kathryn Handzlik — dissolution of marriage.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Mary England — credit card debt collection.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Brett Maxwell — credit card debt collection.

