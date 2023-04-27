Harlan County Public Record
Published 4:29 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023
Civil Lawsuits
• Jacob Smith vs. Norma Smith — dissolution of marriage.
• Shannon Burton vs. Brandon Burton — dissolution of marriage.
• Elizabeth Ann Gross vs. George Nicholas Gross — dissolution of marriage.
• Buddy Wright vs. Christine Wright — dissolution of marriage.
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. Harold Glenn Craycraft Jr., et al, — foreclosure.
• Citibank, N.A., vs. Felix A. Davis — credit card debt collection.
• William Richard Major vs. Kathryn Handzlik — dissolution of marriage.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Mary England — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Brett Maxwell — credit card debt collection.