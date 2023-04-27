Bears, Lady Bears defeat Harlan on tennis courts

Published 4:37 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan County Bears and Lady Bears recently won bragging rights on the tennis court.

Harlan County downed the Lady Dragons 9-0.

HC’s Laura Ball topped Maria Brock 8-1.

Lindsay Hall, of Harlan County, defeated Audrey Goss 8-0

Other Lady Bear winners were Abigail Gaw beating Kamryn Blanton 8-1; Kalista Dunn defeated Di’ mond Turner 8-0; Kaitlyn Daniels blanked Maria Ball 8-0; and Sophie Day downed Hayley Fuson 8-1.

In doubles play, Gaw and Hall defeated Brock and Goss 8-0 and Dunn and Jones outlasted Blanton and Ball (H) 8-5.

The Harlan County boys claimed a 5-1 victory over the Dragons.

Steven Fee defeated senior Tristan Burgan 8-1 and Elijah Moore posted an 8-1 win over freshman Sayed Damaa.

HC’s Calan Neely (HC) blanked Murtaza Hussain 8-0.

The Green Dragons’ only win came as senior Derek Pruitt edged Josh Stewart, 9-7.

In doubles action, Harlan County had victories, with Fee and Moore claiming an 8-1 win over Burgan/Pruitt. Ball and Cress outlasted Damaa and Hussain 8-6.

