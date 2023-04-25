Wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park in eastern Kentucky is ‘100% contained’ Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Kentucky Lantern

A wildfire at an Eastern Kentucky state park that has been burning for about a week has been “100% contained” by firefighters from local, state and federal agencies.

A social media post Monday from the Kentucky Division of Forestry stated the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park was contained to 125 acres and that a crew of firefighters from the state would monitor containment lines to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.

“Staff from the Natural Bridge State Resort Park will be assessing the area and will reopen the trails when it is safe to do so but it may take some time to make any needed repairs,” the Facebook post stated.

The wildfire had closed all trails and nearly all parking lots at the state park.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on social media thanked the firefighters who contained the blaze along with first responders “who worked to protect our people and this important outdoor space.”