Lady Bears fall victim of perfect game, lose to Pineville Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Pineville freshman left-hander Rachel Howard pitched a perfect game on Friday as the Lady Lions blanked visiting Harlan County 1-0.

Howard improved her record to 6-4 on the season.

Entering the game, Howard has recorded 106 strikeouts and six walks on the season.

Sophomore Mackenzie Laws drove in the game’s only run with a fifth-inning single.

The Lady Lions have won four out of the last five games against HCHS.

Pineville (7-4) blanked Knox Central on Monday and played South Laurel on Tuesday. The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Barbourville on Thursday and Berea on Friday.

Harlan County (10-10) defeated Cumberland Gap (TN) 2-1 on Monday and traveled to Barbourville Tuesday. The score and stats for the Barbourville game were not available at press time. The Lady Bears will visit Lynn Camp on Thursday and Hazard on Friday.

Blair throws four-hitter

Sophomore Madison Blair tossed a four-hitter on Thursday as visiting Harlan County blanked Knox Central 5-0.

Blair (8-7) had six strikeouts and one walk.

Sophomore Savannah Thacker suffered the loss. She walked three and fanned two while giving up four earned runs on ten hits.

Sophomore Jade Burton powered HC with three singles. Freshman Halanah Shepherd doubled and singled. Hailey Austin added a triple, while Jenna Wilson doubled. Blair, Akira Lee and Lesleigh Brown all singled once.

Hannah Melton, a sophomore, led the Lady Panthers with a triple and two singles.

Knox Central (5-8) lost to Pineville on Monday and traveled to Harlan on Tuesday.