Green Dragons overpower Williamsburg Published 5:47 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan overcame a 3-0 deficit on Friday as the Green Dragons posted a 9-3 win.

The Dragons feature strong pitching from Eli Freyer, Jake Brewer and Baylor Varner.

The three Harlan pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Varner recorded four strikeouts and three walks. Freyer walked four.

Jared Moore homered and singled for Harlan. Varner and Jaedyn Gist each doubled. Matthew Nunez, Brewer, Chris Rouse and Aiden Johnson each had a single.

Connor Faulkner led the 9-10 Yellow Jackets with a hit and two RBI, while John Davis and Isiah Sizemore each had a hit apiece.

Williamsburg opened the season winning seven of nine games, but since then, the Jackets have posted a 2-8 record.

Harlan (9-10) play host to Bell County on Monday. The Dragons visit Log Mountain on Tuesday.

Harlan travels to Pineville on Friday before hosting Thomas Walker (Va.) on Saturday.

Williamsburg is slated to play South Laurel on Monday and Tuesday in district action.

Knox downs HHS

Aiden Johnson, Brody Owens and Chris Rouse combined to pitch a four-hitter, but visiting Knox Central defeated Harlan 11-6 on Thursday.

All three pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and 11 walks.

The Green Dragons collected 13 hits.

Jake Brewer led Harlan with two doubles and a single. Eli Freyer followed with a double and two singles. Matthew Nunez added two singles. Jaedyn Gist, Brody Owens, Jared Moore, Baylor Varner and Chris Rouse all singled once.

Brady Engle led the Panthers with two singles. Hayden Melton and Jacob Osborne each singled once.

Zach Carroll got the win on the mound for Knox Central. He pitched five innings and recorded three strikeouts. Engle fanned three and walked two in two innings.

Knox Central (7-9) visits cross-town rival Barbourville on Tuesday.

The Panthers will travel to Perry Central on Thursday and Danville on Friday for a doubleheader.