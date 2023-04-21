Kilday man faces heroin charge Published 2:59 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

A man is facing multiple charges including possession of heroin after allegedly being found in possession of the drug during a traffic stop.

Antonio Colvin, 43, of Kildav, was arrested on Thursday by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday near the Kildav community. Deputies made contact with Colvin, and determined through investigation there was an active warrant for him. A search located a gray powder believed to be heroin and a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Deputies also located two handguns, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Colvin was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.