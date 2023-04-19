UK great Snell donates $3,500 to Lexington YMCA Published 10:38 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Former UK running back Benny Snell, Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher, was back in Lexington. He visited with students in the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s After School Program at Maxwell Elementary School. He was there to match the $3,500 raised by the YMCA kids in the Youth Penny Wars that is part of the YMCA’s annual Impact Campaign.

Snell interacted with players, signed autographs for everyone who wanted one during his visit, and answered the youth’s questions. He told them how he spent time as a kid in Columbus at the YMCA.

“I liked to just run outside and go play ball with friends. Those were good times,” said Snell.

He’s spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s currently a free agent hoping to sign soon with the Steelers or another NFL team.

“The NFL has been a crazy ride like a roller coaster, but we are still riding is all that matters,” Snell said.

The former UK running back explained to the youngsters how much he had learned playing in Pittsburgh.

“The coaches are phenomenal. I learned on, and off the field lessons I can take into life to help me with my kids,” Snell said. “The first day I walked in (to the Steelers), they were treating me like family, just like it was in Kentucky.”