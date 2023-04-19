LIHEAP Spring Cooling program underway Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Many people need help keeping up with cooling/heating costs throughout the year. Those requiring assistance with electric bills this Spring may wish to look into the Spring Cooling program, one of the LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) programs available through the Harlan County Community Action Agency.

Mistie Sanders, the CSBG Director for the agency, recently shed some light on the Spring Cooling program.

“It’s to help people with their electric bills,” Sanders said.

Sanders pointed out the program is available to people who meet the income guidelines.

According to information on the Harlan County Community Action Agency’s Facebook page, the income range is based on the number of people in a household. The maximum income level for a single-person household is $1,580, increasing by approximately $557 for each additional family member.

Sanders explained applications are being taken in person at the Harlan County Community Action Agency office. The office is located at 319 Camden Street in Harlan.

“They need to bring their electric bill, proof of last month’s income, if you get SSI or Social Security, we’ll need proof of that, and everybody who lives in the home’s social security card,” Sanders said.

The agency’s Facebook page states the office will take applications beginning at 8:30 a.m., close for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and continue from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Funding for the program is provided by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services via a block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Spring Cooling program will be ongoing until June 2.

“The program is designed to help offset a household’s electric costs,” Sanders said.

The Spring Cooling program is only one of the LIHEAP programs available throughout the year.

“We start regular LIHEAP in November and December,” Sanders said. “Then, we do LIHEAP Crises from January to March. Since COVID began, we’ve had Summer Cooling, Summer Subsidies, Summer Crises. We’ve ran all those programs for the last couple of years.”

Sanders said many people had taken advantage of the different programs, with 1,281 people participating from January through March 30.

“If you need help with your electric bill, come in and see us and we’ll do our best to get you as much help as we possibly can,” Sanders said.

For more information on the Spring Cooling program and other programs, call the Harlan County CAA at 606-573-5335.