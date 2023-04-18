Local teens found in woods hours after going missing Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

On Saturday, two teenage females who found themselves lost in the woods near Slope Hollow were located by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies and safely returned home.

According to a news release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist the Harlan County Rescue Squad about a pair of teenage girls lost in the mountains.

The girls advised they were somewhere near Slope Hollow on a trail.

Multiple Harlan County Rescue Squad members responded, including Harlan County Sheriff’s Seargent Charles Bailey. Bailey is also a 20-year member of the Harlan County Rescue Squad.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Bryan Napier, Jeremy Jones, CJ Reed, and Caleb Carmical responded to the scene and Constable and Rescue Squad member Scotty Moore. Search teams were assembled to search the area. After an approximately five-hour search, Jones located the two females and their three pet dogs. The females were returned to their families safely.

Air Evac also responded to the scene.