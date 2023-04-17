Green Dragons defeat Hancock, fall to Pineville Published 4:45 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan’s Baylor Varner had a two-run single in the seventh inning on Thursday as the Green Dragons escaped with an 8-7 win over visiting Hancock County (TN).

Both teams pushed across two runs in the opening inning. Hancock County scored three runs in the third and led 5-2.

Harlan fought back with a three-run fourth inning to make it 5-5. The Dragons led 6-5 heading into the final frame.

Hancock County led 7-6 in the top of the seventh before Varner delivered the game-winning hit.

Jaedyn Gist powered the Green Dragons with two singles. Eli Freyer had a double. Varner, Jared Moore, Jake Brewer, Brody Owens and Matthew Nunez each contributed a single.

Moore and Aiden Johnson saw action on the mound. Moore claimed the victory.

On Friday, the host Dragons suffered a big loss, losing to visiting Pineville 8-5.

No statistics or scoring information was available from either team.

Pineville improved to 3-6 on the season, while Harlan fell to 8-7.

Pineville was scheduled to host Barbourville on Thursday.

The Mountain Lions will visit Jellico (Tenn.) on Thursday before hosting Lynn Camp on Friday.

Harlan will host rival Harlan County on Monday and visit the Black Bears on Tuesday.

The Dragons then host Knox Central on Thursday and Williamsburg on Friday.