Black Bears edge East Ridge in Saturday showdown Published 4:52 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The up-and-down Harlan County Black Bears outlasted visiting East Ridge on Saturday 11-10.

Harlan County opened the season with a 5-0 record. Coach Scotty Bailey’s squad dropped six straight games but has claimed three wins in a row since then.

The Bears used nine hits and seven walks to score 11 runs against the Warriors.

Jonah Swanner and Braydon Burton led HC with two singles each. Brayden Blakely doubled while Will Cassim, Aiden Craig, Alex Creech and Isaac Kelly singled once.

Craig collected four RBIs. Swanner scored three runs and Tristan Cooper had three stolen bases.

Cooper, a junior, claimed the victory on the mound. He improved to 4-1 on the year.

Karsten Dixon, Blakely and Tyler Lunsford also pitched.

Harlan County (8-6) played at Harlan on Monday and host the Green Dragons on Tuesday.

HC stands at 2-0 in district play. Harlan is 1-1 in the district.

The Bears will travel to Leslie County on Thursday before playing three games in Tennessee this weekend.

East Ridge (5-14) travels to Grundy (Va.) on Thursday.

The Warriors will host Martin County on Friday and take on visiting Bath County on Saturday in a doubleheader.