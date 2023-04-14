UK signee Bradshaw impresses future rivals Published 4:00 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

During Media Day at the McDonald’s All-American Games, several players were asked which other player or players had impressed them the most during all-star practices leading up to the game.

Kentucky signee Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-1 player with interior and perimeter skills, got a lot of respect from Duke signees.

“I’d say Aaron Bradshaw. The guy is a 7-foot, and he’s shooting it really well. I didn’t know he had that in him, said Duke signee Jared McCain.

“I feel like Aaron Bradshaw. I mean, I already knew how he played because I played AAU with him, but I feel like he keeps getting better. His shot is better, and he’s better with his shot selection now,” Mackenzie Mgbako, another Duke signee, said.

Future Duke player Sean Stewart had never played against Bradshaw until the all-star event in Houston.

“He’s actually way bigger than I thought. He’s, like, seven feet and he shoots it really well. It’s been really cool playing with him,” Stewart said.

Kentucky signee Justin Edwards, considered the top player in the 2023 recruiting class by many, went a different route. He picked future UK teammate Reed Sheppard.

“He does a lot. He makes open shots and crisp passes,” Edwards said. “We recently played against them, too, in high school. I can tell you it’s hard to guard him.”