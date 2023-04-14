Basketball notebook: Noah honored, McLendon signs Published 2:00 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

A Harlan County hoopster has been named one of the commonwealth’s top players.

The Black Bears junior guard, Trent Noah, was named second-team all-state by the Louisville-Courier Journal and by the Lexington Hearld-Leader earlier this month.

Noah helped lead HC to a 27-6 record and a district championship this past season. He averaged 26.5 points and 12.8 rebounds and has scored over 2,500 points in his career.

McClendon signs

Harlan senior guard Kaleb McLendon will officially play college basketball next season.

McClendon signed a letter of intent to play for Union College in nearby Barbourville next season in front of family, friends and teammates.

The Green Dragon Hoopster scored 1,372 points during his career which places him 15th on the school’s all-time scoring list.

Union inked Harlan’s Will Austin and Jayden Ward to play football earlier this month.