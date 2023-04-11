Suspect, victim identified in Evarts shooting Published 10:27 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A man is facing a charge of assault after allegedly shooting another man in the leg after an argument in a parking lot.

Gerald Isom Smith, 32, of Harlan, was arrested on Monday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Harris.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 10 Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs on the Trooper Jacobs Facebook page, KSP are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station in Evarts on Monday. Post 10, Harlan, Troopers responded, locating one male in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Brayden Shanks, 21, was flown to a medical facility in Johnson City, Tennessee, for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was charged with first-degree assault and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

A previous Enterprise report incorrectly stated that Smith was from Evarts.