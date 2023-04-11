Lady Bears lose four of five on South Carolina trip Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County dropped four of five games over the Spring Break in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach (S.C.).

The Lady Bears claimed a 12-7 win over Russell on Monday.

Harlan County lost to Lawrence County 13-1, 16-1 to Ashland Blazer, 6-5 to Cardinal O’Hara (Penn.) and 14-1 to Saugerties (N.Y.).

Harlan County (7-6) defeated Barbourville 17-0 in a run-ruled game on Monday and welcome South Laurel on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears play district-rival Bell County on Thursday and Lynn Camp in doubleheader action at HC on Friday.