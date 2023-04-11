Harlan falls to Leslie

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Emily Caldwell pitched a four-hitter last Monday as Leslie County defeated visiting Harlan 18-3 in four innings.

Caldwell (3-1) had three strikeouts and allowed one earned run in the win.

Haley Jones led the Lady Eagles with two doubles and a single. Peyton Turner homered and singles while Royce Osborne doubled and singled. Caldwell and Lexi Wilson each singled twice.

Ella Farley and Ella Lisenbee each led the Lady Dragons with a double and single. Addison Jackson added a double. Ava Nunez contributed a single.

Mallory McNiel (0-5), Lisenbee, Abbi Fields and Jackson saw action on the mound for the Lady Dragons.

Harlan (1-9) dropped a 16-4 decision to Letcher Central on Monday.

The Lady Dragons openplay in the 13th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday.

