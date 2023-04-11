Harlan County District Court News Published 12:17 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

• Shane Bowling, 32, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 21.

• David Brashear, 43, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Kathy Brock, 33, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Daniel Ray Christian, 29, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Rebekkah L. Creech, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Derek N. Akal, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Johnny R. Anderson, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled June 6.

• Richard A. Brackett Jr., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled June 6.

• Hunter Dixon, 19, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Jerry D. Garrett, 56, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, criminal littering, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $600 ($450 suspended, court cists waived) and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Breanna L. Smiley, 21, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Joseph Robert Branham, 41, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, booster seat violations — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Dana Howard, 38, receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — continued for arraignment May 15.

• Donna K. Clayborn, 54, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — continued for jury trial May 16.

• Autumn Robbins, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), two counts of all-terrain vehicle violations, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for jury trial May 16.

• Casey Lee Greene, 32, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $167; other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.

• Kenneth O. Howard, 52, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 26.

• Antonio Colvin, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 12, 2024.

• Destiny McMillon, 24, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Charles W. Tolliver, 42, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment May 1.

• Ellison Bradley Asher, 31, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.