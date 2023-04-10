Black Bears look to end six-game slide Published 5:21 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

The Harlan County Black Bears have lost six straight games, including three in Atlanta last week.

HC fell to Highlands 9-3 on Tuesday. The Bears lost 13-1 to Rowan County and closed the Atlanta PBR Classic with a 13-7 loss to Eaton, Ohio.

Brayden Blakely suffered the loss to Highlands.

Isaac Kelly doubled and singled for the Black Bears. Jonah Swanner and Tristan Cooper each singled once.

Karsten Dixon took the defeat in the Rowan County game. Cooper started and went six innings.

Harlan County collected 11 hits.

Will Cassim doubled and singled for the Bears. Blakely, Cooper and Braydon Burton each singled twice. Kelly doubled, while Gunner Burkhart and Aiden Craig each singled once.

In the Eaton game, Tyler Lunsford suffered the loss. Alex Creech started and pitched five innings.

Offensively, Harlan County was led by Burton, Creech and Kelly with two singles each. Kaden Boggs, Cooper and Cassim all had one single apiece.

Rowan County stands at 11-2 on the season while Highlands is 4-6.

Highlands defeated Rowan County 12-5. Rowan County claimed an 11-6 win over Eaton while Highlands fell to Eaton 5-1.

Harlan County opened the season with a 5-0 record before its current six-game slide.

The Black Bears pushed across 41 runs in the first five games but have only scored 14 runs in the current losing skid.

Harlan County (5-6) host Bell County on Monday and traveled to Log Mountain on Tuesday to battle the district-rival Bobcats.

The Bears will play host to East Ridge on Saturday at 1 p.m.

HC will visit Harlan on April 17 and welcomes the Dragons on April 18.