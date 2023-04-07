Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal Published 10:05 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Kentucky coach John Calipari consistently raved about Ugonna Onyenso last season but won’t get the chance to reap the benefits the 6-foot-11 center will have to offer next season.

According to The Athletic, Onyenso has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Wildcats. Onyenso reclassified from the Class of 2023 to 2022 and played in 16 games for Kentucky last season.

Onyenso played behind Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware and averaged 2.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game,. He averaged 6.9 minutes per game but played a combined 18 minutes against Southeastern Conference teams. His best outing was against Dusquene, where he scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 19 minutes on the court.

Tshiebwe and Ware have yet to announce their future plans, while Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace have declared for the NBA Draft. Antonio Reeves has entered the draft but is leaving his options open for a possible return next season.

Sahvir Wheeler has also entered the transfer portal and opted not to return for a third season at Kentucky.