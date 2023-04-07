Harlan Lady Dragons fall to Middlesboro Published 2:30 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan collected 15 hits but gave up 18 runs to visiting Middlesboro last Thursday in an 18-8.

Mallory McNiel suffered the loss on the mound for Harlan (1-8). Ella Lisenbee and Amy Roman also saw pitching action.

Kenna Lawson led Middlesboro with four hits to lead the Lady Jackets. Keevi Betts singled three times and drove in three runs. Kaylee Lawson had a double and single, while Maddilyn Jackson followed with a two-run double. Madison Bruce singled twice. Kennedy Yoakum added a single.

Ava Nunez paced Harlan with a double, two singles and three RBI. Kendyll Blanton had a double and single, followed by Addi Jackson with two singles. Abbi Fields hit her second homer of the season in the sixth inning. Lisenbee, Ella Farley, Ally Kirby and McNiel each singled once.

Middlesboro used three pitchers. Kenna Lawson started but lasted two innings. Kylee Lawson and Trinity Partin also worked on the mound. Both Kenna Lawson and Kylee Lawson returned to pitch in the late innings.

Middlesboro led 2-1 after one inning, 4-1 after three innings and stretched the lead to 8-2 after five innings.

Both teams scored six runs in the sixth inning as the Lady Jackets took a 14-8 advantage into the seventh frame.

Middlesboro added four runs in the final inning and held Harlan scoreless in the seventh.

The Lady Dragons committed seven errors while the Lady Jackets made five.

Harlan traveled to Leslie County on Tuesday and fell in defeat 18-3.

The Lady Dragons will host Knox Central on Friday and Letcher Central on Monday.

Middlesboro (5-5) plays in Florida this week during the Florida Softball Beach Bash.