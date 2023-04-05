UK guard Reeves declares for draft, leaves options open for return Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Antonio Reeves has declared for the NBA Draft, but has opted to retain his collegiate eligibility if he decides to return to Kentucky.

Reeves, the Southeastern Conference Co-Sixth-Man of the Year can return to campus if he opts to return based on paperwork and evaluations from the NBA. The NBA Draft Combine is set for May 15-21 and the deadline to return to campus is May 31.

“I’ve spent time thinking about what’s best for me and my future,” Reeves said. “I’ve determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time. I’ve always dreamt of becoming a professional basketball player, and I am focused on fulfilling that dream but I’m keeping my options open.”

The Illinois State transfer also thanked God for his abilities, adding, “none of this would be possible without Him.”

“I also want to thank my family for their unwavering support,” he said. “My time at Kentucky has been everything I dreamt it would be. Coach Cal and the staff pushed me to become a better all-around player and my teammates and I created bonds that will last a lifetime. I want to thank Big Blue Nation. You are the best fans in the country and we felt your passion all season long and everywhere we went.”

Reeves scored 20 or more points off the bench four times last season and led the team in 13 contests. He scored 20 points or more 10 times and scored a career-high 37 points in the regular-season finale at Arkansas. In averaged 14.4 points per game, second on the team behind Oscar Tshiebwe. He made a team-high 80 3-pointers.

Kentucky coach John Calipari supported Reeeves’ decision to explore his future options.

“Antonio is utilizing the rule in place of testing the waters exactly as he should,” Calipari said. “Scoring is a premium and Antonio can score on all three levels and showed growth as a player on both ends. I’m excited to see what kind of feedback he receives.”