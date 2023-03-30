Medical cannabis, sports wagering could get action Thursday Published 1:34 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Kentucky General Assembly returned to the Capitol on Wednesday for what is known as the two-day veto override session and both the House and Senate easily overrode all 15 of the vetoes issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.

In addition to Senate Bill 150, which Kentucky Today reported on in a separate story, 14 others were also overridden. Here is a link to all of them: apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/23rs/vetoed.html.

The House also took the time to have the second reading of SB 47, which would legalize medical cannabis in Kentucky. That measure will have a hearing before the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee at 1 p.m. on Thursday. If it is approved by that panel, the bill would then be able to have its third reading and final action by the full House later in the day. Similar legislation has passed the House in the past but was never even heard in committee in the Senate until earlier this month, after which it cleared that chamber on a 26-11 vote.

After breaking for dinner, the Senate returned to the chamber and passed several more bills. Most notable among them was House Bill 338. It would allow those who are 70 or older to be excused from jury duty if they wish, by simply marking a box on the juror qualification form that they receive in the mail. It passed 21-16 and now heads to the governor’s desk.

In addition to SB 47, the House has 17 other measures on the Orders of the Day for Thursday, any or all of which could be acted upon.

Yet to be taken care of on Thursday in the Senate is final action on House Bill 551, which would legalize sports wagering in Kentucky. It has two readings, so the third reading and final action could take place. The Senate also has numerous resolutions to consider that are appointments the governor has made to various board and commissions, all of which need confirmation for the appointments to continue.

Both chambers will convene Thursday morning for the final day of the 2023 legislative session. Any bills passed on Wednesday or Thursday can be vetoed by the governor, without a chance for an override, as lawmakers will have adjourned before the 10-day period allowed for the governor to consider bills.