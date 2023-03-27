Two Harlan County residents face drug charges Published 3:42 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

A man and woman are facing charges, including drug trafficking, after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a recent traffic stop.

Travis Skidmore, 49, of Cranks, and Carla Jones, 37, of Harlan, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, March 20.

According to a news release by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol in the Martins Fork Lake area in the Smith community when they attempted to perform a traffic stop. At first, the vehicle slowed but then accelerated while traveling toward the Cawood area. The vehicle then turned off the road toward an old strip mine road. The deputies observed the vehicle’s occupants throwing items out the windows while they traveled up the mountain. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and the two occupants fled on foot. Another two occupants were apprehended before they could run. The deputies found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. The Kentucky State Police assisted the Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies.

Skidmore was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Jones was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

Frank Bryant, 47, of Lexington, was arrested on March 22 by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, and public intoxication by controlled substance (including alcohol). Bryant was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Elza Day, 34, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on March 22. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked license, one headlight, and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Day was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.