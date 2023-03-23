Auburn signee says Kentucky will love guard Rob Dillingham Published 1:49 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Aden Holloway is a McDonald’s All-American, a top 30 player nationally and an Auburn signee. However, he’s also a fan/friend of Kentucky signee Rob Dillingham.

Holloway even understood why Kentucky never reached out to him because it got an early commitment from Dillingham.

“Rob is my brother. I have known him since I was like 8 years old (in North Carolina),” Holloway, who plays for Prolific Prep (California), said. “He is a (future) NBA player. That’s all I can say. He’s special.”

Why? What makes the 6-1 point guard special?

“Just a God-given ability to put the ball in the basket and the way he does it and the moves he has. It’s just crazy,” Holloway said. “He can just play.”

Dillingham is known as a dynamic player who can be both a shot-creator and space-creator in transition or the half-court.

However, Holloway says not to underestimate Dillingham’s defense.

“He can play Division 1 level defense,” Holloway said. “He’s also a great passer, but he is so good at scoring people label him just a scorer because he’s so good but he can do everything on the court, and that includes playing great defense.”

Dillingham was originally a North Carolina State commit before changing his mind. He also transferred to the Donda Academy in California last fall before the team folded and he played this season at Overtime Elite.

Holloway says not to worry about him moving around or changing his mind about his college choice.

“He only went to two schools. He went to Donda to get better individually, which is necessary with the big goals he has. The change to Overtime Elite was out of his hands and control,” Holloway said.

“I played against him in middle school. It was a big rivalry. In high school, we played some together. I know him well and Kentucky is going to love him.”

Holloway is already looking forward to Kentucky-Auburn games next season

“It’s going to be fun. It will be a blessing to play against my friend at that high level and us both there and getting to experience that is going to be great. We will compete but it is a blessing,” Holloway said.

Holloway also played against Kentucky signee DJ Wagner, the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American, in middle school and summer ball.

“I have not played against him a lot but know he is good,” Holloway said. “Him and Rob will be a crazy backcourt. They will be tough to guard for anybody.