Jeep Crawl and Mountain Market roll back into Harlan Published 3:04 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Off-road enthusiasts from around the country are getting set to hit downtown Harlan and the surrounding trails for this year’s Harlan County Jeepers’ Jeep Crawl, scheduled for April 28 – 29. Alongside the Jeep Crawl, the Mountain Market is returning on April 29.

Executive Director of the City Harlan Tourism and Convention Commission Brandon Pennington discussed the events during a recent interview.

“We’ve been sponsoring the Jeep Crawls for a couple of years,” Pennington said. “They’re going to be doing multiple rides around the county. There will be guided rides for Jeeps.”

The event will kick off on April 28 with a meet-and-greet ride to Martins Fork Lake. Then things will get into full gear on Saturday.

“From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. (Saturday, April 29) there will be a Jeep show,” Pennington said.

The Jeepers will participate in multiple Jeep rides throughout the event, including rides to Martins Fork Lake and The Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area.

“We’re going to have a cornhole tournament during the event that’s sponsored by the Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center,” Pennington said. “That will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.”

There will also be live music on tap, with Brooklyn Collins taking the stage from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“Brooklyn Collins will be playing that afternoon,” Pennington said. “There will also be an Eagles tribute band – Nightflyer – they’ll take the stage at 5 p.m.”

In addition to the music, there will be the usual sort of fun and games folks have come to expect from events in downtown Harlan.

“During the entire event, will have vendors outside, food vendors, as well as Jeep-related vendors,” Pennington said. “On the inside, we’ll have the Mountain Market.”

The Mountain Market will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

“We have vendors that do everything from crafts to antiques, yard sales, that type of thing,” Pennington said. “There will also be food. The Mountain Marked closes at 5 p.m.”

Pennington mentioned approximately 30 vendors at the Mountain Market usually sell everything from jewelry to T-shirts.

The Jeep Crawl kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, with the Mountain Market starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. For more information, visit the Visit Harlan County Facebook page or www.harlancountytrails.com.