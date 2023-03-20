Dragons roll over Leslie County in baseball opener Published 5:07 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Harlan collected 16 RBIs and pushed across 22 runs on Thursday as the visiting Green Dragons thrashed visiting Leslie County 22-9 in the season opener.

Jared Moore, Baylor Varner and Luke Luttrell saw action on the mound for Harlan.

Varner picked up the win for the Dragons while Luttrell earned the save.

Varner and Moore each allowed four runs.

Moore, a sophomore, drove in eight runs with four singles and a double. Sophomore Nate Montanaro had two singles and a double with three RBIs. Jake Brewer doubled. Aiden Johnson, Donovan Montanaro, Brody Owens and Varner each singled once.

Moore and Donovan Montanaro each scored four times. Jaedyn Gist scored three runs.

The Green Dragons, who were at the top in the state last year with stolen bases, were 15 of 16.

Donovan Montanaro was four of four on the base pads, while Gist added three of three.

Harlan lost six starters in 2022.

The Eagles took a 4-2 lead after one inning but trailed 5-4 after the second inning. The game was even at five after three frames and 8-8 at the end of the fourth inning.

The Green Dragons scored three runs in the fifth inning, seven in the sixth and added four in the final frame.

Dalton Baker suffered the defeat for Leslie County. Tyler Baker, Caden Caldwell and Jathan Shell also pitched for the Eagles.

Dalton Baker tripled and doubled for Leslie County. Rylan Simpson added a double, two singles and drove in three runs. Shell singled twice.

Harlan (1-0) traveled to Williamsburg on Monday and hosted Barbourville on Tuesday.

The Dragons will open the 13th Region All “A” Classic on Monday against Jackson County.

Leslie County (0-2) was slated to visit Harlan County on Monday and Floyd Central on Tuesday.

The Eagles will host Clay County on Thursday before visiting Pike Central on Friday and Cordia on Saturday.