Traffic stop leads to drug arrest Published 11:24 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

A Gulston man is facing charges, including drug trafficking, after allegedly being found in possession of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Paul Muncy, 36, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies performed a traffic stop near the Mary Alice Community on KY 72. Upon making contact, the deputies recognized Muncy and placed him under arrest on an indictment warrant from Harlan Circuit Court for drug trafficking and an active child support warrant. Muncy was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun with two magazines, digital scales with suspected methamphetamine residue and cash.

Muncy was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $15,000.

In other police activity:

• Robert Baker, 44, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police last Thursday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Baker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

• Dominik Davis, 22, of Evarts, was arrested on March 9 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,100 full cash bond.