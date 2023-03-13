Lewanna Katherine Sexton, 81 Published 9:24 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Lewanna Katherine Sexton, 81, wife of the late Douglas M. Sexton, passed away on March 9, 2023 in Lexington. Lewanna was born in Dayhoit, Kentucky on July 26, 1941 to the late Astor and Mossie Maggard. She was an Administrative Assistant with the Fayette County Board of Education for 24 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharesa Sexton; brothers, Jack Maggard and Chester (Linda) Maggard; and son in law, Chuck Murrell.

In addition to her parents and husband of 55 years Lewanna was preceded in death by her daughter, Mindy Murrell; brothers, Timothy Maggard, William “Bill” Maggard, Clyde Maggard, Verlin Maggard, and Frank Maggard; and sister, Esther Maggard Norris.

A private service will be held at a later date with interment at Resthaven Cemetery, Harlan, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mrs. Lewanna Sexton to Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.clarklegacycenter.com