Man charged in Lynch stabbing Published 10:36 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A Lynch man is facing multiple charges included assault after allegedly stabbing an individual on Feb. 20.

David James, 46, was arrested on Sunday by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, the victim was treated at Harlan ARH Hospital and eventually released. Investigators identified James and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Benham police observed James in the city on Sunday. James fled to a nearby residence on foot. The Benham police department was assisted at the scene by officers from the sheriff’s office, and Cumberland and Lynch Police departments. The officers maintained a perimeter while waiting on additional police personnel to arrive at the scene. A search of the residence was performed and James was located under the residence hiding in a crawlspace. He was taken into custody without incident.

James is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree fleeing and evading police. He was lodged at the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.

The case remains under investigation.