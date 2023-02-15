Lady Bears have won four of five Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County defeated three Class A schools and fell to another last week.

The Lady Bears rolled to wins over Harlan (63-30), Middlesboro (67-29) and Barbourville (71-50).

Harlan County (10-7) was led by Senior guard Taytum Griffin in its Saturday win over Barbourville with 22 points. Ella Karst, a junior guard, followed with 18. Hailey Austin scored nine, while Jaylin Smith and Paige Phillips each added six. Taylor Lunsford and Faith Hoskins had five points apiece.

Freshman forward Layla Brock poured in 15 points for the Lady Tigers. Danni Jordan, a sophomore guard, and junior guard Sarah Smith, each had 12.

Harlan County held a 11-10 lead after one quarter, stretched the lead to 32-19 at halftime and led 53-33 entering the final period.

The Lady Bears fell to Jackson County 80-52 in their second game on Saturday.

HC has won 20 games for the second consecutive year and defeated Owsley County 55-49 at home on Tuesday.