Harlan County Courthouse News Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Marriage Licenses

• Justin Kase Buck, 23, of Harlan, to Breonna Lynn Rhymer, 29, of Putney.

• Devin Kyle Lay, 27, of Harlan, to Nina Loretta Cooper, 22, of Harlan.

• Curtis Lee Hall Jr., 41, of Harlan, to Toni Rechelle Noe, 29, of Baxter.

• John Helton Jr , 27, of Cranks, to Shelby Ledford, 24, of Cranks.

• Jeremiah Stephens, 42, of Harlan, to Erica Marie Johnson, 31, of Harlan.

• Randall Crow, 69, of Cumberland, to Debra Dudash, 64, of Cumberland.

• Robert L. Kinder, 52, of Baxter, to Amanda L. Logic, 37, of Cumberland.

District Court

• Jacob Maggard, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• Chastity C. Blevins, 47, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, giving officer false identifying information — first charge, amended to DUI (second offense), pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Justin S. Smith, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Williams Cox, 41, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Joshua Shanks, 42, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be use on highway, failure to wear seat belt, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Brandon R. Bell, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• James B. Osborne, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Tina Asher, 54, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no tail lights, failure to give or improper signal, no brake lights, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jarrett Dewayne Stepp, 54, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Donavan Brady Miller, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Brianna Lynn Scoville, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Angelina Kay Suttles, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Justice Chance Gilbert, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Jordan Tackett, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Wendy Varner, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Preston Saylor, 55, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Terry Combs, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Kimberly D. Wilson, 44, possession of marijuana, four counts of buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled April 11.

• Alex Zachary Mills, 22, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — pretrial conference scheduled March 6.

• Michael Couch, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• William G. Delph, 38, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 10 days in jail.

• William Guy Delph, 38, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 10 days in jail.

• Terry T. Jenkins, 24, possession of maijunana, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Calvin Patrick, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Rebecca L. Craig, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Georgia Perkins, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Harold Hensley, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Bernard E. Graham, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Albert D. Huskey, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Taylor Perkins, 22, second-degree burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card ($1,000 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Tina Marie Jones, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal, careless driving — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Keith Turner, 32, giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• William Galloway, 30, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Billy Lee Brown, failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• David M. Owens, 41, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 31.

• Jennifer Harris, 51, no operator’s/moped license — pretrial conference scheduled April 24.

• Justin E. Miniard, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Jennifer Lucille Harris, 51, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for pretrial conference April 24.

• Johnathan Blair, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Marlana Lewis, 29, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael Scott Scoville, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• William T. Austin, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Michael Scott Scoville, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Jerry Dean Dove, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Cody L. McCoy, speeding (five miles per hour over limit) — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Keith Ray Turner, 32, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 15.

• James Brown, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Ethan Neal, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.

• Heather Osborne, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• Chasity Renee Nicole Sullivan, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 27.