Frances Elmer “Hot Shot” Harris, 81 Published 8:26 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Frances Elmer “Hot Shot” Harris, age 81, of Greensburg, Kentucky, a native of Harlan County, passed away Feb 6, 2023. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Lane Turner Harris also a native of Harlan County. www.cowherdandparrott.com