Noah’s double-double carries Black Bears past Pineville Published 2:30 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Black Bears of Harlan County rolled into Pineville on Tuesday and left with a victory thanks to strong shooting.

Junior guard Trent Noah poured in 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for HC. The Bears shot 54 percent from the floor in a 94-71 win.

Harlan County hit 33 of 61 from the field, including 15 of 31 from behind the arc.

Senior guard Daniel Carmical nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Black Bears. Maddox Huff, a sophomore guard, scored 14 points and freshman guard Reggie Cottrell added 10.

HC also got four points each from Jonah Swanner and Hunter Napier. Taelor Haywood scored three, while Jaycee Carter, Caleb Johnson and Brody Napier each added two.

Huff and Noah both hit four of seven from long range.

The Mountain Lions got 24 points and seven rebounds from sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson and 15 points from senior forward Evan Biliter. Ashton Moser tossed in 13 points, and Sam Caldwell scored 10.

Wyatt Caldwell tossed in five for the Lions. Isaac Brown contributed three, and Ethan Jackson added one.

Pineville connected on 26 of 63 from the field for 41 percent. The team hit eight of 19 3-pointers. Biliter made three treys, while Thompson had two.

Harlan County took a 17-12 advantage after one quarter and outscored the Lions 26-20 in the second period.

The Black Bears went into the locker room leading 43-32.

HCHS came out on fire in the third quarter by scoring 31 points. The advantage grew to 74-49 at the end of the period.

The Mountain Lions held a slim 22-20 edge in the final period but fell to Harlan County for the seventh straight time.

Both teams shot well from the free-throw line. Harlan County made 13 of 14, and the Lions were 11 of 13.

The Bears committed 15 turnovers on the night, while Pineville had 11.

It was announced last week, the Mountain Lions will host the 51st District Tournament.

Harlan County (18-4) plays Harlan on Thursday in a key district doubleheader.

The Black Bears will host Pulaski County on Friday and visits Kentucky State University on Saturday against Newport in the Ed Stepp/WCHS Classic at 5:30 p.m.

Pineville, now 12-7 on the season, will host Ligon Home-School team on Friday before entertaining Oneida Baptist on Monday.

Bears fall in Rocket Classic

The Harlan County Black Bears had to fight the Indians without one of their weapons on Saturday.

Madison Central took control early to defeat Harlan County 70-46 in the Rocket Classic held at Rockcastle County High School.

The Bears were without leading scorer and junior guard Trent Noah.

Sophomore guard Maddox Huff led HCHS with 18 points and nine points. Senior guard Daniel Carmical followed with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

Jaycee Carter and Jonah Swanner each scored four, while Caleb Johnson tossed in three. Reggie Cottrell added two points.

Robby Todd powered Madison Central with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Davis scored 14, and Landon Ray had 12. Eli Steele rallies 10 points.

The Indians committed 15 turnovers, while the Black Bears had nine.

Madison Central jumped to a 19-9 advantage after eight minutes of play.

Harlan County cut the deficit to 36-25 at halftime but could get no closer.

The Indians outscored HC 18-13 in the third period to extend their lead to 54-38.

Madison Central used a 16-8 scoring outburst in the final period to cruise to the victory and snap a three-game losing skid.

The Indians outrebounded the Bears 37-30.

HC shot just 29 percent from the floor on 16 of 59. The Black Bears were seven of 25 from behind the arc.

It was Harlan County’s first loss since losing to Louisville Trinity in the final game of the King of the Bluegrass Classic on Dec. 20, a ten-game winning streak.

With the victory, the Indians improved to 2-0 all-time against Harlan County.