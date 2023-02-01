Harlan High School academic team wins district title Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

On the heels of Harlan Middle School’s academic team’s taking their district title, the Harlan High School academic team also recently prevailed, taking the top spot in the District 56 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition.

According to a news release, the event took place recently at Leslie County High School. Students representing Harlan High School, Harlan County High School, Clay County, and Leslie County all competed for the opportunity to advance to the regional competition.

Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton noted this is Harlan High School’s fifth year in a row winning the competition, and the 23rd win for the school over the past 26 years.

The team also took first place in the quick recall category of the competition and second place in future problem solving, capturing the overall win with a total of 48 points. Harlan County Schools secured the second-place position, with 35.5 points overall. Leslie County placed third overall with 20.5 points. Leslie County additionally won the Hume Sportsmanship Award, which is voted on by all participating schools.

Winners in individual categories were as follows:

Math:

1st Sayed Damma (Harlan High); 2nd Caleb Rose (Harlan County); 3rd Matthew Buckle (Leslie County); 4th Chloe Shelton (Harlan County); 4th Krisha Sanjani (Harlan High)

Science:

1st Sayed Daama (Harlan High); 2nd Krisha Sanjani (Harlan High); 3rd Landon McCreary (Harlan County); 4th Caroline Buckle (Leslie County); 5th Waylon Roberts (Leslie County)

Social Studies:

1st Audrey Goss (Harlan High); 2nd Braden Warren (Clay County); 3rd Jillian Combs (Leslie County); 4th Caden Craig (Harlan County); 5th Brook Evans (Clay County);

Language Arts:

1st Bryson Eldridge (Harlan County); 2nd Chloe Shelton (Harlan County); 3rd Dani Smith (Clay County); 4th Salena Amro (Harlan County); 5th Audrey Goss (Harlan High)

Arts and Humanities:

1st Chris Taylor (Harlan High); 2nd Jaxson Hooker (Clay County); 3rd Chloe McCreary (Harlan County); 4th Bryson Eldridge (Harlan County); 5th McKenna Smith (Clay County)

Composition:

1st Anna Day (Harlan County); 2nd Kevin Thomas Less (Harlan High); 3rd Bailey Smith (Leslie County); 4th Aiden Carroll (Harlan High); 5th Dani Smith (Clay County)

The students placing in the top five in each category advance to the regional competition scheduled for Feb. 18 at Breathitt County High School.