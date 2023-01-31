Harlan County falls to Madison Central in Rocket Classic Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears had to fight the Indians without one of their weapons on Saturday.

Madison Central took control early to defeat Harlan County 70-46 in the Rocket Classic held at Rockcastle County High School.

The Bears were without leading scorer and junior guard Trent Noah.

Sophomore guard Maddox Huff led HCHS with 18 points and nine points. Senior guard Daniel Carmical followed with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

Jaycee Carter and Jonah Swanner each scored four, while Caleb Johnson tossed in three. Reggie Cottrell added two points.

Robby Todd powered Madison Central with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Davis scored 14, and Landon Ray had 12. Eli Steele rallies 10 points.

The Indians committed 15 turnovers, while the Black Bears had nine.

Madison Central jumped to a 19-9 advantage after eight minutes of play.

Harlan County cut the deficit to 36-25 at halftime but could get no closer.

The Indians outscored HC 18-13 in the third period to extend their lead to 54-38.

Madison Central used a 16-8 scoring outburst in the final period to cruise to the victory and snap a three-game losing skid.

The Indians outrebounded the Bears 37-30.

HC shot just 29 percent from the floor on 16 of 59. The Black Bears were seven of 25 from behind the arc.

It was Harlan County’s first loss since losing to Louisville Trinity in the final game of the King of the Bluegrass Classic on Dec. 20, a ten-game winning streak.

With the victory, the Indians improved to 2-0 all-time against Harlan County.

The Black Bears (17-4) returned to action Tuesday against Pineville.

The victory moved the Indian’s record to 11-11.