Francis Hall, 83 Published 7:10 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Pennington Gap, Virginia

Francis Hall, 83, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Francis was born in Brookside, KY to the late Dan and Nora (Duncan) Hall. He was a hard worker and worked many jobs from trucking, a mechanic, to working in the coal mines. Francis was of the Christian faith. He was also a member of the UMWA.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Wynn Hall; two daughters, Diane Vancleave, and Lorine Lynch; brothers, Bill Hall, and Danny Hall; sister, Sudie Hall.

Francis is survived by his son, James Hall of the home; grandchildren, Jamie Stapleton, Samantha Lynch, Christopher Lynch, Alma Vancleave, and Jeremy Vancleave; nephew, Daniel Hall, Jr; niece, Sandy; six great grandchildren, and several friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA. The service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with John Britton officiating.

Graveside services will be held in Pennington Memorial Cemetery (Route 42) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. There will be a procession leaving Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap that will depart for the cemetery at 12:00 p.m.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Francis Hall.