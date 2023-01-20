Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges Published 10:15 am Friday, January 20, 2023

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced that Joseph Patrick Huff, 44, and his wife Jennifer Huff, 44, both of Bowling Green, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

The indictment accuses the couple of conspiring to take, carry away, and conceal and knowingly possess, transport and traffic a pre-retail medical product, namely oxycodone and hydrocodone, with a value over $5,000; and conspiring to sell and trade the oxycodone and hydrocodone for marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

If convicted, Joseph Huff faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Jennifer Huff faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. If they are found guilty, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

Their case is being investigated by the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, the Kentucky State Police, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Office of Inspector General.

No trial date has been set.