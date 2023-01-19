Karst scores 35 as HC downs Lady Jackets Published 2:48 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Harlan County junior guard Ella Karst has already scored over 1,500 career points in her high school career.

She fired in 35 on Friday as the Lady Bears (13-4) downed Middlesboro 66-40.

Taytum Griffin scored 14 points for HC. Jaylin Smith followed with eight, while Hailey Austin scored six. Cheyenne Rhymer tossed in three.

Harlan County finished the game hitting 24 of 57 from the floor for 42 percent. The Lady Jackets were 11 of 31 from the field for 35 percent.

Sophomore guard Keevi Betts scored 25 points for the Lady Jackets. Millie Roberts tossed in five, while Addyson Larew scored three. Trinity Derossett, Morgan Martin, and Trinity Partin all had two points. Lily Partin chipped in with one.

Middlesboro took a 13-12 edge after eight minutes but trailed 43-19 at the break. Harlan County built the lead to 55-28 after three quarters.

The Lady Jackets held a 27-23 rebounding advantage. Derossett led Middlesboro with seven. Hayala Brown added six. Griffin, Smith, and Taylor Lunsford each grabbed five for the Lady Bears.

The Lady Jackets committed 29 turnovers, while HC had 10.

The Lady Bears (13-5) lost to Bell County 67-56 on Tuesday and will travel to Knott Central on Friday.

Lady Bears pound Lynn Camp

Nine Harlan County players reached the scoring column as the visiting Lady Bears defeated Lynn Camp 72-45 last Monday.

Karst led Harlan County with 18 points. Austin scored 16, while Smith tossed in 10. Taylor Lunsford added nine, and Griffin tallied eight.

The Lady Bears also got six points from Paige Phillips. Rhymer and Lacey Robinson each added two. Savannah Hill chipped in with one.

Abby Mabe led Lynn Camp with 16 points. Alissa Crumpler followed with eight and Bella Blevins and Lily Henize finished with six each. Julie Moore had four points. Lindsey Cox scored three, and Sayde Mobley tossed in two.

Lynn Camp fell to 3-12 on the season.

The game was tied after one quarter, 10-10. Harlan County outscored the Lady Cats 19-9 in the second period and led 29-19 at halftime.

A 22-10 scoring outburst for the Lady Bears in the third quarter allowed the lead to grow to 51-29 at the end of the third quarter.