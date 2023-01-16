Ollie Mae Saylor Caldwell, 87 Published 2:54 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

Our precious 87-year-old mother, Ollie Mae Saylor Caldwell, received her wings and joined our Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Mom was a member of the Grace Baptist Church.

Preceding her in this journey were her loving parents, Lloyd and Frances Caldwell Saylor; husband, Corbett Caldwell; daughters, Audrey Saylor, Henrietta Brown, and Mary Taylor; their father, Virgil Saylor; step-daughters, Elsie Whitehead and Delia McCreary; step-sons, Billy Ray Caldwell and Corbett Caldwell, Jr.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Leroy Saylor, Albert Saylor, Earl Saylor, Richard Saylor, Gordon Saylor, and Ricky Saylor; and sisters, Betty Sue Saylor and Lillian Saylor.

Those waiting to join our precious mother are her children, Catherine and David Nolan of London, Kentucky, Barbara Mills of Piqua, Ohio, Amanda Caldwell of Bledsoe, and Lloyd Virgil Saylor of Sarasota, Florida; stepchildren, Bertha and Willie Miller of Crab Orchard, Shirley and Paul Douglas Broughton of Crab Orchard, Phronie and Donald Ray Howard of Salt Trace, Hazel Middleton of London, and James Edward and Oma Caldwell of Salt Trace; sister, Frances June Arnold of Mayville, Michigan; 36 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; 51 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

We would like to express a very special thank you to her loving granddaughter, April Dempsey, Nurse Practioner, who was mom’s health advocate through her illness.

Funeral services were at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Lawrence Toner presiding and honorary the late Rev. Teddy Collett. Music was provided by the Seniors Green Hills Gospel Singers, James Potter, Geneva and Arnold Griffey, Kathy Brock, and Oma and James Caldwell. Burial followed at the Salt Trace Cemetery in Harlan County with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family received friends on Friday from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Caldwell Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.