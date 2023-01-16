Harlan County residents face drug charges Published 3:49 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

A man and three women are facing charges, including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine, after allegedly being found in possession of the drug.

Linda Taylor, 57, Ashley Cobb, 24, R.C. Henry, 48, and Amy Gross, 49, were arrested on Friday after probation and parole officers accompanied by members of the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a home visit.

According to a news release, law enforcement found the drugs during the visit at a Closplint residence on Water Tank Road. Once on the scene, they observed a woman throwing a bag out of the back door. The bag allegedly contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine. The woman was later identified as Cobb. Police then entered the residence and detained multiple individuals who were inside. During a search of the home, police located a large bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in the kitchen sink. Several other bags of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were found inside the residence.

Taylor was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

Henry was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

Cobb was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

Gross was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Heroin), and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.